PHILADELPHIA – FEB. 14, 2023 – Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed Mac McClung to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

McClung, 24, has spent the 2022-23 season with Philadelphia’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, where he has posted a team-best 19.1 points on 57.9% shooting from the field and 50.0% from three-point range in 18 games. He is one of two G Leaguers shooting at least 55.0% from the field, 50.0% from three, and 80.0% on free throws this season (min. 15 games played).

McClung has reached the 20-point mark in eight of his 18 games played with the Blue Coats this season, including a 40-point (15-20 FG, 7-9 3-PT), eight-assist effort against Wisconsin on Jan. 16. He has made at least three triples on six occasions, shooting at least 50.0% from beyond the arc in each of those contests.

The Gate City, Virginia native was selected to participate in a variety of NBA All-Star weekend festivities, including the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Game on Friday, Feb. 17, and the NBA G League Next Up Game on Feb. 19.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Lakers on Aug. 10, 2021, McClung was named the 2021-22 NBA G League Rookie of the Year after producing 21.6 points, 7.6 assists, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 27 games with the South Bay Lakers and Windy City Bulls. He has tallied eight points and three rebounds in two career NBA games with the Lakers and Chicago Bulls, both of which occurred during the 2021-22 campaign.

McClung competed in three seasons at the collegiate level between Georgetown and Texas Tech, earning Associated Press All-Big 12 First Team honors in his lone season with the Red Raiders in 2020-21.

The 6-2 guard had a decorated high school career, becoming the all-time leading scorer in Virginia High School League history (now ranks second). He also surpassed former 76er and Hall of Famer Allen Iverson’s single-season scoring record, accumulating 1,153 points as a senior.

McClung will wear No. 9 for the 76ers.

In a related move, the team has waived Julian Champagnie, who appeared in two NBA games with the 76ers. In 18 games with the Blue Coats, he averaged 14.3 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have a maximum of two players under two-way contracts in addition to the players under standard NBA contracts. A two-way player for the 76ers will also be eligible to provide services to the team’s G League affiliate – the Delaware Blue Coats.

(Philadelphia 76ers Press Release)