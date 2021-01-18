Mac McClung wins Big 12 Player of the Week

Texas Tech guard Mac McClung (0) is grabbed by guard Kyler Edwards (11) as they celebrate McClug’s winning basket in the final seconds of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Texas Tech won 79-77. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech guard Mac McClung was rewarded for two outstanding games with a Big 12 Player of the Week honor, the conference announced Monday.

McClung capped off a 22-point performance against No. 4 Texas Wednesday with a game-winning jump shot with three seconds remaining. His 22 points were a team-high, and he added five rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Here's the clutch shot from Mac McClung that gave Texas Tech its third straight win in Austin. pic.twitter.com/8LftlZgOfv — Red Raider Nation (@RedRaiderNation) January 14, 2021

The Georgetown transfer followed that outing with another strong performance Saturday, scoring 24 points in No. 15 Texas Tech’s 68-60 loss No. 2 Baylor. He also contributed on the defensive end, blocking three shots.

McClung’s production was desperately needed on a day where his teammates struggled to score. No other Red Raider had more than 10 points.

The 22 points against Texas and 24 against Baylor were both season highs in scoring for McClung.

He is the first Red Raider to win the Big 12 Player of the Week award this season.