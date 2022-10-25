LUBBOCK, Texas – After recording her league-best eighth clean sheet of the season, Madison White was named Big 12 Goalkeeper of the week on Tuesday.

It’s the sixth conference weekly honor of the senior’s career.

White ranks second in the league in goals against average and second in save percentage heading into Thursday’s regular season finale at TCU.

White and the Red Raiders would clinch sole possession of second place with a win against the Horned Frogs. A Tech win coupled with a Texas loss would give the Red Raiders a share of the 2022 Big 12 regular season title.

First touch from Fort Worth is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday and can be seen on ESPN+.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)