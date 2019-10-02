Madison White earns second straight Big 12 honor

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech goalkeeper Madison White was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week Tuesday.

It’s the second week in a row that White has received the honor. She’s the first Red Raiders since Jessica Fuston in 2010 to be named freshman of the week in consecutive weeks.

White helped shutout No. 18 Oklahoma State in her first career start on Thursday then held Oklahoma scoreless for the first 84 minutes on Sunday.

Texas Tech will play its only game of the weekend against Iowa State at 7 p.m. Thursday in Ames.