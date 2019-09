Texas Tech freshman goalkeeper Madison White was honored by the Big 12 on Tuesday as the conference named her the freshman of the week.

White came into Saturday’s game at USF after an injury to the starter Marissa Zucchetto and made seven saves in 68 minutes to give the Red Raiders the road win.

Zucchetto will be out this weekend, so White will make her starting debut for Texas Tech on September 26 when the Red Raiders host (25) Oklahoma State at 7:00 pm.