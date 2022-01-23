Mahomes, Chiefs beat Bills 42-36 in instant classic

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills played an NFL classic Sunday, and it ended with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on top.

Trailing by three points with just 13 seconds left in regulation, Mahomes threw to Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce to move the Chiefs into field goal range. Kicker Harrison Butker sent the game to overtime, where Mahomes led a touchdown drive to give Kansas City the 42-36 win.

Mahomes has made the AFC Championship Game in all four seasons he’s been an NFL starter. He will face the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday for the chance to advance to the Super Bowl for the third-straight year.

The Chiefs faced stiff competition from Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who threw four touchdowns to wide receiver Gabriel Davis, including the go-ahead score with 13 seconds left.

Mahomes finished the day with 378 passing yards, 69 rushing yards and four total touchdowns.

Early in the game, it was Mahomes’ legs that came through for the Chiefs. On third down of his first drive, he scrambled for 34 yards to push the ball deep into Buffalo territory. He ran again for the score, diving to tap the pylon with the ball for a touchdown.

Mahomes got the Chiefs seven more points before halftime, when he ran around to avoid a blitz before connecting with Byron Pringle in the end zone.

The two teams combined for three touchdowns and a field goal in the final two minutes of regulation. Allen threw two of those scores to Davis and Mahomes tossed a 64-yard touchdown to Hill.

You can watch the Chiefs and Bengals on KLBK Sunday at 2:00 p.m.