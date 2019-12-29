Mahomes, Chiefs beat Chargers, leapfrog Patriots for first round bye

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs for a 12-yard touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won their sixth straight game Sunday, and earned a first round bye with some help from the Miami Dolphins.

With Kansas City’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots’ loss to the Dolphins, the Chiefs jumped to the No. 2 seed in the AFC and will be advancing straight to the divisional round.

Mahomes did not have his best day statistically, throwing for 174 yards, one touchdown and one interception. But he got help from running back Damien Williams, who gained 124 yards and scored twice on the ground.

Mahomes finishes his second season with an 11-3 record (the Chiefs went 1-1 in the games he missed with a knee injury) and another top two finish in the AFC.

Individually, he completed 66 percent of his passes, threw for 4,031 yards, 26 touchdowns and just five interceptions.