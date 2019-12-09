Mahomes, Chiefs knock off Patriots

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 01: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs takes the field prior to the game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs earned a huge win Sunday, beating the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots 23-16.

The Chiefs went down 7-0 early, but scored 23 points in a row to take a lead that they would not relinquish.

Mahomes threw for 283 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the win. The former Texas Tech star also completed 26 of 40 passes.

With the win Kansas City improves to 9-4 on the season. The Chiefs currently own the AFC’s third seed.

Next up, the Chiefs have the Broncos in Kansas City.