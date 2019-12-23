Mahomes, Chiefs roll to fifth straight win on Sunday night

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

CHICAGO — Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are getting hot at the right time.

Kansas City beat the Chicago Bears 26-3 Sunday night, improving to 11-4 on the season. Mahomes was spectacular, throwing for 251 yards and two touchdowns, and running for another score.

Sunday’s game meant something extra to Mahomes, as the Bears had the third pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, but opted to take North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky instead of Mahomes. After a touchdown, Mahomes let the game’s audience know he hasn’t forgotten where he was selected.

In front of all #Bears fans, Patrick Mahomes counts off the number of players drafted before him. Trolling at its best. pic.twitter.com/zXSgSuNZvF — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 23, 2019

The Chiefs have clinched the AFC West and can earn a first round bye with a win next week and a New England Patriots loss.