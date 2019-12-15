Mahomes, Chiefs win fourth straight in snowy blowout

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are rolling.
The former Texas Tech star threw for 340 yards as Kansas City beat the Denver Broncos 23-3, improving to 10-4 on the season.
The game was played in a blizzard, but it didn’t stop Mahomes from having a deadly efficient game. He completed 27 of his 34 passes and threw two touchdowns to Tyreek Hill.
Kansas City has clinched the AFC North and currently holds the #3 seed in the AFC. If the Chiefs win out and the Patriots lose a game, the Chiefs will get a first round bye in the playoffs.