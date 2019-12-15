Mahomes, Chiefs win fourth straight in snowy blowout

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up in the snow before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are rolling.

The former Texas Tech star threw for 340 yards as Kansas City beat the Denver Broncos 23-3, improving to 10-4 on the season.

The game was played in a blizzard, but it didn’t stop Mahomes from having a deadly efficient game. He completed 27 of his 34 passes and threw two touchdowns to Tyreek Hill.

Kansas City has clinched the AFC North and currently holds the #3 seed in the AFC. If the Chiefs win out and the Patriots lose a game, the Chiefs will get a first round bye in the playoffs.