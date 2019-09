Patrick Mahomes continued his stellar 2019 regular season with 374 yards and three touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs took down the Baltimore Ravens 33-28 in a battle of unbeatens.

No better feeling 😁 pic.twitter.com/F3tBjISfhP — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 22, 2019

Through three games, Mahomes continues to lead the NFL in passing yards (821) to go along with seven touchdowns, which is tied with Dak Prescott and Lamar Jackson for the most in the NFL.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will next be in action on September 29 at noon when they travel to Detroit to take on the Lions.