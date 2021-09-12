Mahomes outduels Mayfield in Week 1 showdown

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, right, hugs Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — In a showdown between two former Texas Tech quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs edged Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns 33-29 Sunday.

Late in the game, Mayfield had a chance to lead a game winning drive, but threw an interception with 1:16 remaining.

The Browns scored on their first drive and took a 22-10 lead into halftime. They held the lead until 7:04 remained in the fourth quarter when Mahomes hit Travis Kelce for a go-ahead touchdown.

Mahomes finished the day with 337 passing yards and three touchdowns. Mayfield had 321 yards, but no touchdowns and an interception.

Mahomes and Mayfield have a storied history in matchups against each other, including a 2016 game in which Mayfield led Oklahoma to a 66-59 win over Texas Tech.