Mannix makes Biletnikoff Award watch list

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech junior inside receiver McLane Mannix was named Thursday to the watch list for the prestigious Biletnikoff Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top receiver regardless of position.

This is the second time on the Biletnikoff watch list for Mannix, who was a preseason candidate for the award a year ago at Nevada before transferring to Tech this past January. He is one of 60 players from across the nation recognized on this year’s watch list.

Mannix will be immediately eligible for the 2019 season, giving the Red Raiders and new head coach Matt Wells an experienced presence at inside receiver. The Midland native recorded 1,653 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 107 receptions the past two seasons alone at Nevada.

Mannix earned Freshman All-America honors by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) as a true freshman in 2017 after hauling in 57 passes for 778 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged an impressive 13.6 yards per catch, while ranking second nationally among freshmen with 57 receptions.

Mannix was once again a strong presence for the Wolf Pack offense as a sophomore, totaling 50 receptions for 875 yards and seven touchdowns. Mannix led Nevada in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and yards per catch en route to garnering All-Mountain West honorable mention accolades.

Mannix’s selection marks the 14th time in the past 15 seasons where a Red Raider has been a nominee for the Biletnikoff Award. Tech has quite the history with the trophy as Michael Crabtree became the first player to take home the award in back-to-back seasons from 2007-08.

The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation will announce 10 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award on Nov. 18 before naming three finalists one week later. The winner of the Biletnikoff Award will be unveiled Dec. 12 during The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

Mannix will make his debut with the Red Raiders on Aug. 31 when Tech opens the 2019 slate against Montana State inside Jones AT&T Stadium.