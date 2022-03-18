SAN DIEGO – No. 3 Texas Tech cruised past No. 14 Montana State 97-62 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday.

The Red Raiders got to work early, building a sizable lead minutes after the game tipped off. Behind a barrage of Terrence Shannon Jr. 3-pointers, the Tech lead reached 20 points just 8:18 into the game. It climbed to 30 points before halftime.

Bryson Williams and Shannon were the game’s leading scorers with 20 points. Shannon made three 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the game. Adonis Arms, Kevin McCullar, Davion Warren and Kevin Obanor all scored in double figures as well.

As a whole, the Red Raider offense shot the ball exceptionally well. Texas Tech made 66.7 percent of its shots, compared to just 38.2 by Montana State. From beyond the arc, Tech was 12-20. Its 12 3-pointers were the most the team had made all season.

In the first half, Tech scored 52 points, just one point off its season-high. Shannon led the way with 15 points and four of his teammates scored eight. The Red Raiders made 18-of-25 shots and assisted on 13 of their baskets.

On the other side of the floor, Montana State had trouble generating quality shots. The Bobcats had more turnovers (11) than made field goals (8) in the first half. They made eight 3-pointers in the game, but still could not produce enough offense to dent Texas Tech’s lead.

Tech’s defense has been elite at limiting points in the paint throughout the season, and Friday its interior defense completely took out Big Sky Player of the Year Jubrile Belo. The Bobcat forward was swarmed by Red Raider defenders seemingly every time he touched the ball. He managed just five points and three rebounds.

As if its offensive and defensive dominance wasn’t enough, Texas Tech also completely controlled the glass. The Red Raiders out-rebounded the Bobcats 33-24, led by 11 boards by Obanor.

At the end of the game, San Diego native and seldom-used guard Chibuzo Agbo saw the floor and drained three jump shots.

The Red Raiders’ next opponent will be the winner of No. 6 Alabama and No. 11 Notre Dame.

To see highlights from the official March Madness YouTube channel, click here.