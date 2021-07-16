March Madness star Kevin Obanor transfers to Texas Tech

Oral Roberts’ Kevin Obanor falls during a first round game against Ohio State in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Oral Roberts won 75-72 in overtime. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Mark Adams landed the crown jewel of his recruiting class when Oral Roberts transfer Kevin Obanor committed to Texas Tech on Friday.

Obanor rose to prominence in the 2021 NCAA Tournament when he helped ORU, a No. 15 seed in the tournament, make a Cinderella run to the Sweet 16.

The 6-foot-8 forward had 30 points in the Golden Eagles’ stunning win over No. 2 Ohio State and 28 points in their Round of 32 victory over No. 7 Florida.

Obanor was a star for Oral Roberts all season, averaging 18.7 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

He is both a terrific outside shooter and an excellent rebounder. He shot 46.3 percent from 3-point range on the season and had 11 rebounds in all three of ORU’s March Madness contests.

The Houston native entered the NBA Draft after the season but withdrew from the draft and opted to transfer July 2. He chose Texas Tech over Arkansas, Illinois and Alabama.

Obanor is the ninth new player to be added to Texas Tech’s roster this offseason, seven of which came through the transfer portal. The players below will join him as newcomers on the team.