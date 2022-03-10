LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech Men’s Basketball Head Coach Mark Adams was named a semifinalist for the Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year Thursday.

Adams was one of 10 coaches to be named a semifinalist.

In his first season coaching Texas Tech, Adams led the Red Raiders to a 23-8 record and a third-place finish in the Big 12.

Adams won the Associated Press’ Big 12 Coach of the Year award Tuesday.

The other nine coaches to be semifinalists for the award are: John Calipari (Kentucky), Ed Cooley (Providence), Scott Drew (Baylor), Steve Forbes (Wake Forest), Greg Gard (Wisconsin), Tommy Lloyd (Arizona), Matt McMahon (Murray State), Bruce Pearl (Auburn) and Kelvin Sampson (Houston).

Texas Tech will open postseason play Thursday at 8:30 p.m. against Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament.