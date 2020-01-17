Mark Adams named to NJCAA Men’s Basketball Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE, NC — Texas Tech associate head coach Mark Adams was named part of the NJCAA’s Men’s Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame Class for 2020 on Thursday.

Adams accumulated 233 wins at Howard College from 2004-2013. He was named NJCAA Coach of the Year in 2010 after leading the Hawks to the program’s first ever NJCAA national championship. Adams’ Hawks also won three conference championships during his time in Big Spring.

After his run at Howard, Adams joined Texas Tech as the Director of Basketball Operations for two seasons. He then joined Chris Beard’s staff as an assistant at Arkansas – Little Rock and returned to Lubbock when Beard was named the Red Raiders head coach in 2016.

Adams becomes the second Howard coach inducted into the NJCAA Men’s Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, joining Archie Meyers (2000).