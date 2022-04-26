LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics:

Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams has signed a contract extension that has him leading the men’s basketball program through the 2026-27 season.

“I’m very humbled and grateful to President Lawrence Schovanec and Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt for their continued support of myself and our program,” Adams said. “I’m proud of the season we had last year and look forward to reaching even higher levels of success as we continue to build this program. Texas Tech has always been my destination and I will continue doing everything possible to make this the best program in the nation. I thank God for this opportunity to invest in these young men and to represent Texas Tech.”

Adams guided Tech to the NCAA Sweet 16, a 27-10 overall record and a 12-6 mark in Big 12 play last season during his first year leading the program. The Red Raiders went 18-0 at home for the first time in program history, earned the third seed in the Big 12 Championship tournament where they reached to the finals for the second time in program history and advanced to the Sweet 16 for the fifth time since the expansion of the national tournament.

Adams earned Associated Press Big 12 Coach of the Year and was named the 2022 Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year by CollegeInsider.com. He was in his first season as the head coach after five as the associate head coach. The 27 wins were the most by a first-year Texas Tech coach and included four postseason victories.

“We are proud of the success our men’s basketball program had in its first season under Coach Adams,” Hocutt said. “Texas Tech Basketball is very much a brand at the national level and that has not changed under Coach Adams’ leadership. We look forward to many more successful seasons under Coach Adams and his staff as we continue to strive to cut down the nets on that first Monday night in April.”

Under Adams, Texas Tech finished at No. 1 in the Kenpom.com adjusted defensive efficiency rating and was ninth nationally by holding opponents to only 38.6 percent shooting and 11th with teams averaging 60.6 points per game. A 1979 graduate of Texas Tech, Adams will enter next season with 581 wins in his career as a head coach.

