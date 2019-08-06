Matt Mooney hosts Lubbock basketball camp

Former Texas Tech Basketball player Matt Mooney hosted a basketball camp for local kids on Monday and Tuesday.

Good to see Matt Mooney and some of his former teammates from Tech's run to the National Championship Game out in the Lubbock community for Mooney's basketball camp. pic.twitter.com/32UBNCbavv — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) August 6, 2019

Mooney came to the Red Raiders as a graduate transfer this past season, and helped lead them to their first ever National Championship Game appearance.

Mooney led drills for campers of all ages, and even played a lucky few in one-on-one.

He also spent time afterwards signing autographs for everyone in attendance.

Even after a hard fought battle, he still presented the camper with the only signed Matt Mooney Atlanta Hawks jersey known to be in existence. pic.twitter.com/5dTKLoQpHt — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) August 6, 2019

And if you missed this year’s camp, don’t worry because he already confirmed that he will bring it back next year as well.

“Lubbock has a big place in my heart, I already plan on coming back here every year to do this, if I’m not busy, but even if I am, I’m going to make time because it’s a lot of fun,” he said.