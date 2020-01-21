Matt Mooney scores first NBA points with Cavaliers

CLEVELAND — Former Texas Tech guard Matt Mooney scored his first NBA points with the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday night.

In his first action as a Cavalier, Mooney played three minutes and made one of two shots. He finished the game with two points, one rebound and one assist. The Cavaliers lost to the New York Knicks 106-86.

Here's the video clip of Matt Mooney's first career NBA points. @MoonSwag13 made the most of his @Cavs debut..2 minutes, 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist and a block!!#ChargeUp #BeTheFight pic.twitter.com/ITOKQ5FlrN — Charge Nation (@Charge_Nation) January 21, 2020

The Cavaliers signed Mooney to a two-way contract on Tuesday. He had spent the first part of the season with the Memphis Grizzlies’ G League team.

Mooney played one season at Texas Tech, scoring 11.3 points per game and helping the Red Raiders reach the national championship game.