SALT LAKE CITY — Former Texas Tech star Matt Mooney will play for the Utah Jazz in the NBA Summer League, he told EverythingLubbock.com Monday.

Mooney was a Red Raider for the 2018-19 season, helping the team reach the NCAA title game.

He played for the Atlanta Hawks in the 2019 Summer League and played four games for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2019-20 regular season.

The Jazz will play Summer League games in Salt Lake City from August 3-6 and Las Vegas from August 8-17.