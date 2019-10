Former Texas Tech Basketball player Matt Mooney was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

Mooney signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Grizzlies back in August after being a integral part of the Red Raiders run to the national championship game.

Mooney will still be in the Grizzlies organization, as he will report to training game with the Memphis Hustle of the NBA G League. Depending on his performance he can get brought back up to the NBA at any time.