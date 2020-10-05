Matt Wells: Alan Bowman is day-to-day with ankle injury

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells said Monday that quarterback Alan Bowman is day-to-day after suffering an ankle injury against Kansas State Saturday.

“Nothing’s broke. Nothing’s fractured. He’s day-to-day,” Wells said of his quarterback.

Bowman left the game in the first quarter when Wildcat defensive end Khalid Duke came around the edge and delivered a low hit to his legs.

Bowman was replaced by Utah State transfer Henry Colombi. The Fox Sports telecast showed Bowman warming up at halftime, but he did not re-enter the game.

In Bowman’s absence, Colombi completed 30 of 42 passes for 241 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. Texas Tech lost the game 31-21, falling to 1-2 on the season.