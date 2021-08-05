Matt Wells declines to name starting quarterback

Texas Tech coach Matt Wells shouts from the sideline during the first half against Baylor in an NCAA college football game in Lubbock, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech Head Football Coach Matt Wells has still not decided on a starting quarterback, he said at Texas Tech’s local media day Thursday.

Wells brought in Oregon transfer Tyler Shough to compete for the starting job. Shough led the Ducks to a Pac-12 title in 2020.

Henry Colombi, who started four games for the Red Raiders last season, is in the mix as well. Wells said Shough and Colombi separated themselves from the rest of the quarterbacks.

“Absolutely there’s a competition,” Wells said. “I think when we left spring ball, Tyler and Henry were ahead of those other guys. How does it shake out in the first seven, 10 days? It needs to start shaking pretty quick.”

While Wells said he would like for someone to emerge from the pack soon, offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie said he would wait until the week of the first game to pick a starter if need be.

“I think the latest would be game week,” Cumbie said of his timeline in naming a starter. “You can’t really put a timetable on it, but that would be the latest.”

Shough has experienced more success than the rest of the group and has been pegged by some as an NFL Draft prospect, but Wells said he’s embraced the idea of a competition for the starting spot.

“I didn’t promise him anything,” Wells said. “I didn’t promise him the starting job. I promised him the opportunity to come in and compete, and so he accepted that. He has embraced that.”

Texas Tech opens its season September 4 against the University of Houston.