NORMAN, Oklahoma — Pictures posted to social media Thursday showed former Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells working for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Multiple outlets in Norman, including The Athletic, reported Tuesday that Wells would join Oklahoma’s staff.

The Athletic’s Matt Fortuna said Wells would be on the team’s support staff. He will work under new Sooner coach Brent Venables, who joined the team after serving as Clemson’s defensive coordinator.

Wells coached at Texas Tech for parts of three seasons. He compiled a 13-17 record with the Red Raiders and was 5-3 in 2021 before he was fired mid-season.