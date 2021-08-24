Matt Wells names Tyler Shough starting quarterback

LUBBOCK, Texas — Tyler Shough will be Texas Tech’s quarterback for the team’s opener against Houston September 4, Matt Wells announced Tuesday.

Shough transferred from Oregon to Texas Tech in the offseason. He helped the Ducks win the Pac-12 championship in 2020.

“As I’ve said for several months now, this is the most talented our quarterback room has been since we arrived here at Texas Tech,” Wells said. “After evaluating the entire body of work, we feel as a staff that Tyler gives this team the best chance to win. He is well-respected by his teammates, a tireless worker and has developed a strong understanding of what we want to do as an offense.”

Shough had 1,559 passing yards and 13 touchdowns in seven starts last season. He also ran for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

He was competing with Henry Colombi for the starting quarterback position. Colombi started four games for the Red Raiders in 2020 after transferring in from Utah State.