Matt Wells provides update on Erik Ezukanma’s injury recovery

Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (13) carries for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma will “play a lot of ball” in 2021, Head Coach Matt Wells said at Big 12 media day Thursday.

Ezukanma is recovering from a broken arm that he suffered in the spring. He was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team on July 7.

“I think we’re all very optimistic,” Wells said. “He’s gonna play a lot of ball this year. I think the only thing that’s in question is how much he’s going to play or if he’ll play at all in the Houston game. We’ll know a lot more in mid-August.”

The Fort Worth native emerged as Texas Tech’s top wide receiver with 748 yards, six touchdowns and a First Team All-Big 12 nod in 2020.

“He’s a tough man,” Wells said in April. “He’s one of our best players, our best workers and our best people in this program and he’ll come back stronger than ever.”

