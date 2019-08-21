Maverick McIvor sidelined with foot injury

LUBBOCK, Texas — Freshman quarterback Maverick McIvor will be out an extended amount of time after having foot surgery this week a, according to head coach Matt Wells.

Matt Wells discusses Maverick McIvor's foot injury following Wednesday's practice.



Wells later said the injury was suffered during Saturday's scrimmage. pic.twitter.com/U8NbqBg56Z — David Collier (@CollieronTV) August 21, 2019

“Not sure if it’s season-ending our not, but he’ll be out an extended amount of time, ” Wells said. “Potentially could be back in November.”

The San Angelo Central product was battling for the backup quarterback job with junior Jett Duffey and Rice transfer Jackson Tyner.

Wells said during the first week of camp that McIvor was working the second and third strings and praised the freshman for his start to training camp.

“Maverick’s handed most of it pretty well,” Wells said following practice on August 7. “It’s a lot coming at him. He’s mature, got a really good arm, got some great arm talent and his better days are ahead of him.”