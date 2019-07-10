Max Lefevre joins Timberwolves Coaching Staff

LUBBOCK, Texas — Max Lefevre is heading to the NBA as the Minnesota Timberwolves Head Video Coordinator and Player Development Associate after three years on Texas Tech’s coaching staff.

From Angelo State, Little Rock and Texas Tech, Lefevre worked on Chris Beard’s coaching staff in various capacities where the programs combined for a 153-51 record over the past six seasons. He has served the past three seasons as Tech’s Director of Player Development alongside Beard, helping the Red Raiders reached historic levels, including winning the Big 12 regular-season championship and advancing to the NCAA National Championship Final last season for the first time in their history.

“Working for Chris Beard was a blessing,” Lefevre said. “I got a chance to learn from the best. He believed in me and gave me a chance back in Division II. I soon realized he was special. Every stop along the way was different, but he stayed the same. Success hasn’t changed him at all. Coach Beard made me a better coach, but also a better person. I consider him a mentor, not just in coaching, but in life as well. I’m extremely grateful to have worked with him and to call him a friend.”

Lefevre joins the Wolves organization that selected Jarrett Culver with the No. 6 pick in the NBA Draft via a draft night trade with Phoenix. A France native, who played college basketball in Kansas City, Lefevre linked up with Beard for the first time in San Angelo as a graduate assistant coach.

“I’ve been really fortunate in my career to work for and with a lot of elite people, but I put Max at the top of that list,” Beard said. “Going from a graduate assistant at Angelo State to video work at Little Rock and then player development at Texas Tech, he is simply one of the best guys I’ve ever worked with. He has a special ability to relate to players where they gravitate to him and trust him. His work ethic is second to none.”

At Angelo State, Lefevre and Beard took over a program that had been down and led them to the NCAA Division II Sweet 16 in 2015. In two seasons, the Rams were 47-15 and produced numerous players who went on to professional careers overseas. After success in San Angelo, Beard made sure Lefevre was still with him after accepting the head coaching position at Little Rock. The victories continued with the Trojans going 30-5, winning the Sun Belt Conference Championship and reaching the NCAA Tournament where they would knock off Purdue in an 85-83 first-round matchup. When Tech hired Beard before the 2016 season, there was no doubt that Lefevre was also coming. He was named to the Director of Player Development role and has helped the Red Raiders reach the program’s first NCAA Elite Eight in 2018 and then win the Big 12 regular-season championship and advance to the national championship final last year.

In six seasons of history making together, Beard and Lefevre grinded together every day in San Angelo, Little Rock and Lubbock with a symbiotic relationship that positively impacted three programs, including the development of two NBA first-round draft picks in Zhaire Smith and Culver along with multiple players who have signed professional contracts in the G League and overseas.

“Working in the NBA has been a goal of mine for a while,” Lefevre said. “I wanted to work at the highest level, be around the best players in the world, and learn from the best minds in coaching. I’m looking forward to this opportunity to keep growing as a coach and a person through this new adventure.”

Prior to Angelo State, Lefevre worked for MOKAN Basketball located in Kansas City which is regarded as one of the top grassroots basketball organizations in the country. Lefevre coached youth MOKAN elite teams in tournaments across the country and contributed to the creation of a youth coaching developmental program. He also organized events such as the KC Classic, Hardwood Classic, Nike Pre-Draft Camp and various high school team camps. Lefevre played college basketball at Avila University in Kansas City before beginning his coaching career.

“I’ve known for a long time that Max’s dream was to get to the NBA so I am really excited for him to reach his goals by working his way up through our programs,” Beard said. “Max impacts winning. It doesn’t matter what role he’s in, he’s going to help that program win. I’ve seen it firsthand since the first day I talked with him. He gets it and understands that basketball is about the players and he works every day to help guys achieve their goals and win.”