LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech men’s basketball coach Grant McCasland continues to piece together his staff naming Andrew Wright the men’s basketball head strength and conditioning coach on Tuesday.

“Coach Wright has the unique ability to merge technique, energy, and relationships,” McCasland said in a press release. “He brings everything together and loves helping our players reach their goals. The best work he does though is investing in our guys as people. He genuinely has a heart to help them maximize their potential on and off the court.”

Wright joins McCasland from North Texas where he worked with the Mean Green basketball team for the past four seasons.

Wright is the third announced addition to the McCasland coaching staff, along with assistant coaches Achoki Moikobu and Matt Braeuer.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)