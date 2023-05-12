LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech men’s basketball has added size with its latest addition from the transfer portal.

Arizona State 7-footer Warren Washington announced his commitment to the Red Raiders on social media Friday.

Texas Tech will be the power forward’s fourth school in six years, following stops at Oregon State, Nevada, and most recently, Arizona State.

Washington started 34 games and averaged nine points, seven rebounds, and nearly two blocks a game for the Sun Devils last season. He also made the Pac-12 All-Defensive team and helped Arizona State to the NCAA Tournament.

Washington chose the Red Raiders over TCU and Oklahoma State, among others.