McClung wins Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, other Red Raiders honored in yearly awards

Texas Tech’s Mac McClung (0) dribbles the ball down the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Sam Houston State, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Mac McClung was unanimously selected as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, the conference announced Monday.

McClung also made the All-Big 12 Second Team and the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team. Terrence Shannon Jr. made the All-Big 12 Third Team, and Kyler Edwards and Kevin McCullar were All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions.

The awards were chosen by the league’s head coaches.

McClung, who transferred to Texas Tech from Georgetown last offseason, is the first player in Texas Tech men’s basketball history to win Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. He averaged 16.1 points per game for the season.

Shannon averaged 12.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game to make the conference’s third team. Edwards and McCullar averaged 10.2 and 10.1 points per game, respectively.

Baylor’s Scott Drew won the Big 12 Coach of the Year, and Baylor guard Davion Mitchell won the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year. Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham won two major Big 12 awards: Freshman of the Year and Player of the Year. Texas’ Kai Jones was named the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year and Kansas forward David McCormack won the conference’s Most Improved Player.