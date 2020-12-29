McCullar returns, No. 13 Texas Tech cruises to win over Incarnate Word 79-51

LUBBOCK, Texas — Tuesday was a good day for No. 13 Texas Tech. The Red Raiders got a major piece back from injury and another tally in the win column, beating Incarnate Word 79-51 in Kevin McCullar’s return to the court.

The Red Raiders won the game with their defense, holding the Cardinals to 35.7 percent shooting from the field. Texas Tech’s defense has length and athleticism everywhere, and its complement of versatile defenders forced 20 turnovers and lots of tough shots.

McCullar’s impact was immediately noticeable. He knows where to be on both sides of the floor, and his positioning defensively and perpetual motion offensively helps his teammates. With McCullar on the floor, the ball seems to move around more crisply.

In his first couple of minutes of action, McCullar fed Marcus Santos-Silva for a layup and cut to the rim for an and-one of his own. He finished the game with 11 points, tied with Santos-Silva for the team lead.

His basketball IQ was on display throughout the evening. On one second half possession, McCullar caught the ball in the corner in transition and dribbled towards the hoop. As the trailing cutters filled the line, he whipped a pass to Kyler Edwards on the opposite wing just as his defender crept into the paint to help. Edwards, the most consistent 3-point shooter on the team, knocked down a 3-pointer.

McCullar was in control the whole way, saw pieces move on the chess board before they did, and served Edwards a perfect look.

It was a balanced effort offensively for the Red Raiders, even though jumpshots weren’t falling at a particularly high rate. No player forced his own shot excessively, and they were patient — prodding the defense until an opportunity for a high percentage look opened up.

In one first half possession, the team spent 30 seconds driving, kicking and swinging the ball until Jamarius Burton stepped into a wide open mid range jumper that swished as the shot clock buzzer rang.

Burton was in the starting lineup for the second straight game, bumping Edwards to the bench.

Texas Tech’s dominant effort carried over to the glass. The Red Raiders didn’t shoot the ball at an exceptional clip, but created second chances by attacking the offensive glass with gusto.

They collected 17 offensive rebounds and turned them into 20 second chance points. Kyler Edwards paced the team with eight rebounds and Mac McClung added seven, tying his career high.

The game provided a chance for every player on the team to see the floor, and for the team to have some fun in the midst of Big 12 play, when seemingly every game is a grind. Avery Benson and Vlad Goldin even got in on the fun, scoring two buckets each.