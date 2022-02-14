LUBBOCK, Texas — The 2023 recruiting cycle marks Joey McGuire’s first chance to put together a full class at Texas Tech, and according to the recruiting service 247 Sports, it’s going well.

Twelve high school players have committed to Texas Tech after Clarendon, Texas, athlete Jmaury Davis pledged to the Red Raiders Monday. As of Monday, 247 Sports had the group ranked as the sixth-best in college football.

Just Notre Dame, Georgia, Penn State, Arkansas and Baylor are ranked ahead of Texas Tech in the class of 2023.

McGuire has prioritized local prospects. All 12 of Texas Tech’s commits come from the state of Texas, and he has plucked players from West Texas cities such as Lubbock, Post and Amarillo.

Post edge rusher Isaiah Crawford is Tech’s highest-rated recruit by 247 Sports. He and Mansfield safety Brenden Jordan are the only two four-star prospects in the class.

McGuire did not have much time to put a class together for the 2022 cycle — he was hired just 36 days before early signing day — but he was still able to put together the No. 43-ranked class by 247 Sports.

For a complete look at McGuire’s 2023 class, click HERE.