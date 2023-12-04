LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech senior Chance McMillian earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors after hitting eight 3-pointers on his way to 24 points against Butler last week.

“If anyone on the team hits a couple threes, we should go back to them,” McMillian said. “My teammates were finding me during the game and it all worked out.”

McMillian matched a career-high with 24 points after going 8-for-10 on 3-pointers in an overtime loss last Thursday in Indianapolis. Through seven games, McMillian is averaging 8.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. He’s now 15-for-35 (42.9 percent) on 3-pointers for the season.

McMillian and the Red Raiders (5-2) return to action against Omaha at 7 p.m. Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena.

