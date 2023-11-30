LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech senior punter Austin McNamara has accepted an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Feb. 3 in Mobile, Alabama.

McNamara is the second Red Raider punter to participate in the annual all-star game, joining Maury Buford, who played in the 1982 game.

The week-long event is attended by NFL scouts and executives from all 32 teams.

McNamara was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year Wednesday. The Gilbert, Arizona native is already the Texas Tech and Big 12 single-season record holder with a 48.2 average from 2021 and has four top-eight marks in school history.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl will kick off at noon on Feb. 3 at Hancock Whitney Stadium and will be televised on NFL Network.