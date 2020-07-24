McPhearson makes Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech senior defensive back Zech McPhearson was named Thursday to the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, which is the premier award in college football for community service.

McPhearson, entering his second season as a Red Raider, was one of 114 student-athletes from across the country nominated for the Wuerffel Trophy. The award exists to honor college football student-athletes who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society and inspire greater service in the world.

In only a year at Texas Tech, McPhearson has become a frequent contributor in Texas Tech’s community service initiatives as he has regularly taken part in visits to local children’s hospitals as well as elementary school reading program. After most area schools closed due to COVID-19, McPhearson recorded videos to encourage those same elementary school students who were adjusting to a learn-from-home model.

On the field, McPhearson instantly became a leader for a young Texas Tech defense a year ago as he was one of four Red Raiders to start in all 12 games. He totaled 51 tackles (42 solo), including 2.5 that went for a loss, from his cornerback spot, while also sharing the team high with five pass breakups.

His impact was also felt on special teams as he managed to block two kicks, joining current San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Kerry Hyder from 2013 as the only two Red Raiders since 2000 to knock down multiple kicks in a seasons.

Named in honor Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel, the Wuerffel Trophy will trim its list of candidates to select semifinalists on Nov. 3 before announcing its finalists on Nov. 23. The 2020 winner of the Wuerffel Trophy will be named Dec. 8 during the National Football Foundation’s festivities in New York City.