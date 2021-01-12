McPhearson named to three all-star games

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech senior defensive back Zech McPhearson has been selected for three postseason All-Star games in recent weeks as he will take part in the Hula Bowl, the East-West Shrine Game and also received an invite to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

The Hula Bowl is set for an 8:30 p.m. CT kickoff on Jan. 31 from Aloha Stadium in Honolulu with television coverage provided on CBS Sports Network. McPhearson is the third Red Raider to play in the game the past two years alone, joining 2020 participants Douglas Coleman III and Donta Thompson.

The East-West Shrine Game, meanwhile, has been canceled due to challenges presented by COVID-19. Instead, game organizers are announcing roster selections to top seniors, who will participate in virtual training sessions in preparation for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Seniors selected for the East-West Shrine Bowl will interact with various current NFL coaches and operations staff throughout the various virtual training and informational drills. Some participants will also volunteer for virtual experiences with Shriners Hospitals for Children, which is the beneficiary of the game annually.

On Tuesday, the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl officially invited McPhearson to its game schedulef for January 18 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Texas Tech defensive lineman Eli Howard also received in invite to the Collegiate Bowl.

McPhearson, an All-Big 12 first team selection this past season, developed into one of the nation’s top defensive backs over his two years in Lubbock as he started in 21 of 22 games at cornerback with 104 tackles during that span.

McPhearson was near the ball quite often this past season as he closed the 2020 campaign ranked eighth nationally with four interceptions and 12th with a pair of fumble recoveries. He shared the Big 12 high for fumble recoveries and also ranked third overall for interceptions as he was one of four FBS players to record at least four interceptions and two fumble recoveries overall.

His two fumble recoveries did not include the blocked field goal he returned 90 yards for a touchdown against Iowa State, either. McPhearson was part of three blocked kicks over his Red Raider tenure as he got his hands on a pair of field goal/extra point attempts as a junior in 2019.

McPhearson declared for the 2021 NFL Draft in late December, foregoing his final year of eligibility in the process. He is one of three Red Raiders to accept All-Star invitations as Jack Anderson will play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Jan. 30, while Eli Howard will participate in the College Gridiron Showcase and Symposium scheduled to begin this weekend in Fort Worth.

