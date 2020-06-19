Memorial service set for Lady Raider great Noel Johnson in Wichita Falls Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas — A memorial service has been set for Noel Johnson, the former Lady Raider star who passed away from ovarian cancer on June 9.

The service will be at Midwestern State’s gym, the school where Johnson was the women’s basketball coach for 12 years. It will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 20.

A reminder that the memorial service for Noel Johnson is scheduled for this Saturday at 1 p.m. in Wichita Falls. The service is at D.L Ligon Coliseum on the campus of Midwestern State University. pic.twitter.com/QSgcN2gay6 — Lady Raider WBB (@LadyRaiderWBB) June 18, 2020

Johnson was a part of the 1993 national champion Lady Raider team. She was known for her sweet 3-point stroke, and was inducted into Southwest Conference Hall of Fame and the Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame.

After playing basketball, she was an assistant coach at Texas Tech and North Texas before taking the head position at Midwestern State. She was 47 years old when she passed away.