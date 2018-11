Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LUBBOCK, Texas - Norense Odiase and Jarrett Culver each recorded double-doubles and Tariq Owens had nine points and nine rebounds to help lead Texas Tech to an 85-61 exhibition win over UTEP on Thursday that benefited the National Compassion Foundation – Santa Fe Strong Fund. at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Texas Tech, which had a 55-30 rebounding advantage over the Miners, opens its season on Tuesday when the Red Raiders host Incarnate Word at 6:30 p.m. in the first of three home games to begin the year.

Culver led the Red Raiders by scoring 18 points and also had 11 rebounds, while Odiase would go for 12 points and 12 rebounds in the first action on the USA court this year. Texas Tech senior Brandone Francis hit two first-half 3-pointers for the Red Raiders and finished with 11 points and Davide Moretti added eight points, three assists and three rebounds. Matt Mooney also had three assists and scored six points in his first action in front of 2,933 Red Raider fans in attendance.

The Red Raiders were 4-for-5 on 3-pointers in the second half, including back-to-back 3s by Mooney and Moretti to push the lead to 54-43 midway through the second half. An impressive dunk by Owens off a lob by Mooney and a 3-pointer by freshman Kyler Edwards pushed the advantage even more as the Red Raiders would close out the exhibition game strong with a 16-point advantage in the second-half.

Texas Tech took a 36-28 lead into halftime with Culver leading the way with 14 points and seven rebounds. Francis added nine in the opening half two 3-pointers and Owens had six rebounds and four points with four offensive rebounds. The Red Raiders owned a 26-21 rebounding advantage in the half and made 11 free throws.

The Red Raiders will unveil their Elite Eight banner prior to tipoff on Tuesday before the Red Raiders and Cardinals play in the season opener. Texas Tech will then host Mississippi Valley State on Friday, Nov. 9 and Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday, Nov. 13 at the USA.

Season tickets and single-game tickets for the 2018-19 season are available now at texastech.com or by calling (806) 742-TECH. For all news and updates on Texas Tech Men's Basketball, follow the program on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Sports Communications Department)