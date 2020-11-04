Men’s Basketball announces non-conference schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard has announced the 2020-21 men’s basketball non-conference schedule, starting with the Red Raider season opener against Northwestern State on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at the United Supermarkets Arena. The eight games include home matchups against Northwestern State, Sam Houston State (Nov. 27), St. John’s (Dec.3), Grambling (Dec. 6), Abilene Christian (Dec. 9) and Incarnate Word (Dec. 29) and neutral court games against Houston (Nov. 29) in Fort Worth and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Dec. 12) in Frisco.



The Red Raiders announced their Big 12 schedule last week and previously announced playing LSU on Jan. 30 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Baton Rouge. Game times and television designations will be announced when available. Tech opens Big 12 play by hosting Kansas on Thursday, Dec. 22 at the USA.



Northwestern State will travel to Lubbock for the second time in three seasons and the sixth time in series history on the first day of the return of the college basketball season. The Red Raiders earned a 79-44 win in the last matchup on Dec. 12, 2019 and are 5-0 against the Southland Conference opponent all-time. Tech is 4-0 in season openers under Beard and 68-27 all-time in the opening game of a season.



Tech will remain at home on Thanksgiving Day and then host Sam Houston on Friday, Nov. 27 before playing Houston on Sunday, Nov. 29 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. The games take the place of previously scheduled and speculated out-of-state multi-team events. The Red Raiders own an 8-2 all-time advantage over Sam Houston in the series with the last matchup coming on Dec. 2, 2015 and a 71-56 win. The Bearkats play out of the Southland Conference and are coming off an 18-13 overall record and were 11-9 in conference play. Tech hosted Sam two times in the 1927 season for the first matchups between the programs, both won by the Red Raiders.



The first game of the season away from Lubbock will be a highly-anticipated matchup within the state and nation with the Red Raiders playing Houston in Fort Worth. The Cougars are at No. 21 in the ESPN Way-Too-Early Top 25. Houston is picked to win the American Athletic Conference and is coming off a 23-8 overall record and were 13-5 in conference play. The Cougars advanced to the 2019 Sweet 16 with wins over Georgia State and Ohio State in the NCAA Tournament before falling to Kentucky by four in the third round. Houston leads the all-time series against Tech with a 28-27 advantage, including an 82-69 win in the last matchup on Dec. 23, 2014 in Las Vegas to snap a nine-game winning streak by the Red Raiders over the Cougars. The programs first matched up in 1961 with the Red Raiders earning a 69-67 win in Lawrence, Kansas. Tech is 7-3 against UH in neutral-court games.



Texas Tech will also host St. John’s in the Big 12-Big East Alliance on Thursday, Dec. 3 at the USA. The Red Raiders are currently 0-2 all-time in the series history with the last matchup coming in 2003 at the NIT Tournament. St. John’s is coming off a 17-15 record last season under head coach Mike Anderson and will play in Lubbock for the first time. The first matchup in the series was in 1993 with St. John’s earning an 85-67 win in the NCAA Tournament First Round in Winston-Salem, North Carolina before taking a 64-63 victory over the Red Raiders in New York. Tech is 2-16 all-time against current Big East opponents after overtime losses to Creighton and DePaul last season.



Grambling State will return to Lubbock following a pair of matchups in 2011 and 2012 which are the only two meetings between the two programs. Tech is 2-0 all-time in the series after earning a 91-56 win on Nov. 20, 2012 and an 87-59 victory on Dec. 18, 2011. The Tigers are coming off a 17-15 record last season and were 11-7 in Southwestern Athletic Conference play. In program history, Tech is 16-0 against SWAC opponents.



Abilene Christian is a historically familiar opponent for the Red Raiders who own a 25-12 advantage in the all-time series. Tech earned an 82-48 win over the Wildcats on Dec. 15, 2018 in the final game played at the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum. Beard, who was an assistant at ACU during the early part of his career, is 2-0 against the Wildcats as the Tech head coach. Before a 2017 matchup, Tech and ACU had not played since 1957. ACU went 20-11 last season following winning the 2018 Southland Conference Tournament and advancing to the NCAA Tournament.



The second in-state, non-conference opponent will be Texas A&M-Corpus Christi which will be taking on the Red Raiders for the sixth time and the first since the 2011-12 season. The Dec. 12 matchup is scheduled to be played in Frisco. The Red Raiders own a 4-1 all-time advantage in the series, including a 61-54 win in the last matchup on Dec. 1, 2011 in Corpus Christi. The teams first met on Nov. 24, 1999 with Tech earning a 96-83 road victory. The Islanders are coming off a season where they went 14-18 and were 10-10 in Southland Conference play.



This portion of the schedule release ends with Incarnate Word coming back to Lubbock on Dec. 29. Tech is 2-0 all-time in the series, starting with a 69-48 in in 2016 during Beard’s first season leading the Red Raiders and then an 87-37 victory in the 2018-19 season-opener. Kyler Edwards scored 10 points against UIW in his collegiate debut. Beard began his collegiate career as a graduate assistant at UIW after graduating from Texas. The Cardinals are coming off a 9-22 record in the 2019-20 season.



Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to ensure adequate levels of safety, Texas Tech will implement a reduced capacity to approximately 25% at The United Supermarkets Arena this basketball season. Tickets for all games at The United Supermarkets Arena this season will go on-sale to season ticket holders beginning on Monday, November 9th. Based on availability, season ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase up to five (5) games. Due to limited capacity, season ticket holders will be limited to the current number of tickets in their account with a maximum of four (4) tickets per account. Season ticket holders can expect an email from Texas Tech Athletics later today with more information about this on-sale, including their assigned on-sale date. Individual game on-sale dates are determined by Red Raider Club giving level.