LUBBOCK, Texas – Tickets for all Texas Tech men’s basketball non-conference games will be available for purchase by the general public beginning Monday, October 3.

Red Raider Club members and season ticket holders can begin purchasing single-game tickets for Big 12 Conference home games (with the exception of Texas) via a pre-sale starting on Monday, November 28 through Friday, December 2. Specific dates RRC members and season ticket holders will have access to purchase on will be determined by Red Raider Club member level and will be emailed out prior to the beginning of the pre-sale on November 28.



Tickets for Big 12 Conference games (with the exception of Texas) will then be available for purchase by the general public on Monday, December 5.



Tickets for the the February 13 game against Texas go on-sale via an exclusive pre-sale to Red Raider Club members and season ticket holders in December. More information on purchasing tickets for the Texas game will be communicated to RRC members and season ticket holders in the weeks preceding the on-sale.

Tickets can be purchased online, 24/7 at TexasTech.com or by calling the Texas Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

