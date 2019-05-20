Micah Dallas earns Big 12 honors

LUBBOCK, Texas — Freshman pitcher Micah Dallas of the No. 8 Texas Tech baseball team has been named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the league office announced today.

It marks the first weekly award for Dallas and the eighth overall for Texas Tech this season. He becomes the fourth Tech rookie to bring in the distinction this season, joining Dru Baker (Apr. 8), Dylan Neuse (Mar. 11) and Tanner O’Tremba (Feb. 25).

In Thursday night’s 14-inning marathon against TCU, Dallas racked up eight strikeouts in seven scoreless innings. The effort matched his career-high in strikeouts and innings pitched. The right-hander faced the minimum in four of his seven innings and never allowed a Horned Frog past second base.

An Aubrey, Texas, native, Dallas has taken over the role as Friday night starter for six of the final seven Big 12 series with Tech going 4-2 during that span. Dallas, himself, is 3-0 in series-opening starts with a 4.24 ERA and 35 strikeouts to 15 walks in 34 innings pitched.

Dallas is 4-0 on the year with a 3.60 ERA. In games he has started, Tech is 6-2 with ranked wins over No. 22 Michigan, No. 18 Baylor and No. 16 Oklahoma State.

Dallas and the Red Raiders open play at the 2019 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday as the top seed and take on No. 8 Kansas State (25-31, 8-16) at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.

