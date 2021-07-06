Micah Dallas transfers to Texas A&M

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Texas Tech standout pitcher Micah Dallas will transfer to Texas A&M, he announced on Twitter Tuesday.

Dallas pitched 158.1 innings in 41 games over three seasons as a Red Raider. He pitched to a 3.47 ERA and struck out 186 batters.

In 2021, Dallas was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team. He posted a 3.51 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 66.2 innings.

Dallas’ role at Texas Tech was in flux at times. He started 10 games in 2021 and pitched seven from relief. He was moved to the bullpen for the NCAA Tournament after making seven straight starts.

In College Station, Dallas will play for former TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle, who took over the Aggies after they went 9-21 in SEC play last season.

