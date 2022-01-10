Michael Crabtree elected to College Football Hall of Fame

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Texas Tech football player Michael Crabtree was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation announced Monday.

Crabtree was one of 21 men in the Hall of Fame’s class of 2022. It was his first year on the ballot.

Crabtree played for the Red Raiders in 2007 and 2008. Over those two seasons, he caught 231 passes for 3,127 yards and 41 touchdowns. He was a unanimous All-American and Biletnikoff Award winner in both seasons.

His most famous moment in the scarlet and black came in 2008 when he caught a game-winning touchdown to beat No. 1 Texas at Jones AT&T Stadium.

The San Francisco 49ers selected Crabtree in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He went on to have an 11-year NFL career for four teams.

Crabtree joins EJ Holub, Donny Anderson, Dave Parks, Gabe Rivera and Zach Thomas as Red Raiders in the Hall of Fame.