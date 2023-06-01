ABERNATHY, Texas – Abernathy ISD approved the hiring of Mikey Marshall as the Lady Lopes’ new girls’ basketball head coach on Tuesday.

It’s the first high school head coaching job for Marshall, who most recently was a basketball coach at Irons Middle School.

“We are confident that Mikey’s leadership and dedication will propel our girls’ basketball program to new heights,” Abernathy said in a post announcing the hire.

The Tulia Native played for four seasons at Texas Tech under James Dickey and Bob Knight before playing professionally overseas.

“I feel like the girls and the families out here get a coach that is passionate about what I do and passionate for kids,” Marshall said. “I came from a small town in Tulia, Texas. Abernathy is no different. I know what to expect, and I know the expectations.”

Abernathy was 15-9 overall and 2-6 in District 2-3A play last season.