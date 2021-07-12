MLB Draft Day 2: Seven Red Raiders Drafted

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech didn’t have a player go in the first round of the MLB Draft on Monday, but the Red Raiders made up for it on Day 2.

Seven players from the 2021 roster and three more signees were drafted on Tuesday.

Cal Conley was the first Texas Tech player selected when the Atlanta Braves picked in the 4th round with the 126th overall pick. The slot value for the pick is $451,800.

Four picks later, Tampa Bay selected Dru Baker. The outfielder tweeted on Monday he was ready to get to work.

Dream come true! Ready to get to work! @RaysBaseball https://t.co/utVbgdiCB9 — Dru Baker (@drubaker118) July 12, 2021

Two more Red Raiders would go in the 6th round starting with catcher Braxton Fulford. The Monterey High School product was selected 170th overall by the Colorado Rockies.

The Tampa Bay Rays then picked their second Red Raider when they selected pitcher Mason Montgomery with the 191st pick.

The Los Angeles Dodgers made reliever Ryan Sublette was the final pick of the 7th round.

Two more Red Raiders went in the 8th round.

Boston selected pitcher Hunter Dobbins with the 226th pick. Dobbins missed all of the 2021 season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The final Red Raider to go on Monday was pitcher Patrick Monteverde. The lefty was selected by the Miami Marlins with the 239th pick.

Three Texas Tech signees also went on Monday.

The Texas Rangers selected Barbers Hill shortsop Cameron Cauley in the third round. Cauley’s slot value for the pick is $857,400.

With the 73rd pick, the @Rangers select Barbers Hill (TX) shortstop Cameron Cauley, No. 92 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.



Watch live: https://t.co/oDjcuCzH7G pic.twitter.com/scXTYRYC96 — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 12, 2021

The other two signees went in the 7th round. Junior College pitcher Christian McGowan (Eastern Oklahoma State JC) was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies and pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver (Colleyville Heritage HS).

The draft concludes on Tuesday with Rounds 11-20.