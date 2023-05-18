LUBBOCK, Texas – Despite a career night for Mason Molina, Texas Tech dropped its series opener with Kansas 3-1 Thursday at Rip Griffin Park.

Molina struck out a career-high 13 batters but would get a no-decision after giving up the game-tying run in the seventh inning.

Brandon Beckel would relieve Mason in the eighth inning and retired the first four batters he faced before walking pinch hitter Sam Hunt. Michael Brooks would ground out to shortstop for the second out of the inning, but Elvis Cole would send the second pitch of his at-bat over the left field fence with the game-winning homer.

The Red Raiders scored their lone run on a Dillon Carter sacrifice bunt in the second inning. The one run matched a season-low at home against North Dakota State on April 7.

Zac Vooletich was the only Red Raider with multiple hits in the game finishing with two of Texas Tech’s seven hits on the night.

The Red Raiders (35-19, 10-12 Big 12) look to even the series with the Jayhawks at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Rip Griffin Park.