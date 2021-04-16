Monteverde dominates in front of family, friends in 7-2 TTU win

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia — Pitching in front of roughly 40 friends and family members, Texas Tech starter Patrick Monteverde twirled a gem Friday night, holding West Virginia scoreless over seven innings in a 7-2 Red Raider win.

Monteverde retired 17 of the final 19 hitters he faced after getting into a second-inning jam. He finished with a line of seven scoreless innings, two hits allowed and seven strikeouts.

He is from nearby Pittsburgh, and his supporters brought “Terrible Towels” to the game, the signature yellow towel waived by fans at Pittsburgh Steelers games.

Special night for the Monteverde 👏



7.0 IP

2 H

0 R

7 K pic.twitter.com/xQnJ4GMQPd — Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) April 17, 2021

The win was the fifth straight for the Red Raiders (25-7, 6-4 Big 12). The Mountaineers dropped to 13-15 overall and 4-6 in Big 12 play.

Texas Tech’s offense provided Monteverde with plenty of run support. Braxton Fulford bashed an RBI triple in the first inning for TTU’s first run of the game, and finished the night with three hits and four RBIs.

Jace Jung made a bid for his 16th home run of the season immediately after Fulford’s triple, but the ball hit off the wall for a double, putting Texas Tech ahead 2-0.

The Mountaineers threatened in the bottom of the second, when Monteverde walked three of the first four hitters he saw. But with one out and the bases loaded, he struck out one hitter and got the next to hit a chopper back to him, ending the threat.

The Red Raiders tacked on their third run of the game on a Cody Masters RBI double in the fourth inning. Fulford cranked a two-run homer in the fifth and hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Texas Tech also got Dru Baker back in the starting lineup for the first time since April 2. Baker did not have a hit, but he flashed what he can do on the basepaths, advancing to third base on a wild pitch and scoring when the catcher’s throw to second base trickled away.

Josh Sanders replaced Monteverde, and threw a scoreless eighth before West Virginia pushed two runs across in the ninth. He struck out Mikey Kluska with the bases loaded to end the game.

Monteverde has been a blessing for the 2021 Red Raider team, providing plenty of dominant outings as the team navigates waves of injuries. In front of familiar faces Friday, he delivered one of his best performances of the year.