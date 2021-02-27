Monteverde dominates in No. 10 Texas Tech’s 8-1 win over Houston Baptist

Texas Tech’s Nate Rombach (21) bats in the fifth inning during an NCAA baseball game against Mississippi State on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Mississippi State won 11-5. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Houston Baptist hitters had no chance against Patrick Monteverde on Saturday.

Texas Tech’s ace pitched seven scoreless innings and punched out nine batters as the Red Raiders beat the Huskies 8-1. With the win, TTU improved to 2-3 on the season.

It took a few innings for the Red Raider offense to come around, but they broke through with three runs in the fourth inning. A Nate Rombach single plated Kurt Wilson, and two runs scored on a Cody Masters double.

Texas Tech added an insurance run in the sixth inning and two more each in the seventh and eighth. The Red Raiders did not have the firepower of Friday’s six home run game, but reached they base 19 times.

Brendan Girton relieved Monteverde and pitched the final two innings. He allowed a run in the eighth.

The two teams will finish their series Sunday at 1:00 p.m.